Army displays indigenous drones, trackers to enhance operational efficiency

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday in Abuja displayed some security gadgets developed locally to enhance operational efficiency of troops in the fight against insecurity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment were displayed at the conclusion of the seminar on inter-agency collaboration and utilisation of technology for national security.

Some of the items displayed included Drones, trackers, communication gadgets, vehicles, guns, and other security gadgets.

Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd), Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), hailed the military for the feat, adding that the development of more indigenous technologies would tackle the security challenges in Nigeria.

He emphasised the need for inter-agency cooperation in the manufacture of military equipment in the country.

“Participation of other agencies is good, a lot of activities are going on and people are not aware of what we have and what is available.

“We need to start looking within and not to always go out for everything, when we start embracing these indigenous technologies, it will go a long way in solving our security challenges,’’ he said.

Maj.-Gen. Charles Ofoche, Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Nigerian Army, commended the collaboration for the production of locally made security gadgets to fight insurgency and other crimes.

Ofoche said that every country that attained high level of production of indigenous technologies started small.

“We are very impressed, this is a good way to start and very soon we will be doing more of these, 100 percent.

“We are doing this to build a strong Nigeria and we must embrace this to curb all forms of crimes,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Abdulwasiu Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer, Hastearmor Technologies, commended the military, police and other security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against insecurity.

Sulaiman said that local partnership among security and related organisations would go a long way in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The military and Police and other security agencies have done well and are still doing well.

“Our solution and contributions will enhance the operational efficiency of the security agencies, especially the military, Department of State Services, and Police.”

He said that the company’s contribution would be in the area of boosting intelligence and internal security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was organised by NARC in collaboration with National Information and Technology Development Agency. (NAN)