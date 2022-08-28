Army dismisses two soldiers over killing of Islamic cleric in Yobe

…Soldiers to face prosecution

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army(NA) has dismissed from service, two soldiers, Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, allegedly involved in the killing of an Islamic cleric, Sheik Goni Gashua Aisami in Yobe state.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement disclosed that the soldiers were dismissed after facing trial at the Headquarters 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru on Saturday 27 August 2022, having been indicted in a report of a Board of Inquiry set up to investigate the unfortunate incident.

He said,”Both soldiers were charged and summarily tried for Failure to perform military duties and Conduct prejudice to service discipline, punishable under Section 62(a) of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 and Section 103(1) of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004. Both of them were found guilty and awarded reduction of rank from Lance Corporal to Private and Dismissed Regiments.

“The two dismissed soldiers will be officially handed over to the Nigeria Police, Yobe State Command in Damaturu for civil prosecution in the court of law.

“It could be recalled that the NA had pledged to institute a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and speedily bring the suspects to justice, if indicted.”

He extended the commiseration of the Nigerian Army to the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State. May the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

