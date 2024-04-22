Army dismisses soldiers guilty of armoured cables theft at Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian Army has dismissed soldiers involved in the theft of armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery premises in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Maj-Gen Nwachukwu stated that the action of the Nigerian Army regarding the dismissal of Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani who were found guilty of the alleged stealing of armoured cable at the Dangote Refinery was inline with its commitment to upholding high standard of professionalism, integrity and discipline.

He stated,”In line with Nigerian Army’s (NA) commitment to upholding high standard of professionalism, integrity and discipline, the NA wishes to update the general public on the outcome of the investigation into the alleged theft of armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery premises on 14th April 2024, involving Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani.

“Sequel to a thorough investigation conducted in collaboration with the management of the company, the two soldiers were found to have abandoned their duty post and to be in unauthorized possession of the materials. Subsequently, they were both charged for Failure to Perform Military Duties punishable under section 57, sub section (1) and Other Civil Offences punishable under section 114, sub section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. They were summarily tried. During the trial, the evidence against them was presented and they were given the opportunity to present their cases and defend themselves, but were however found guilty of the charges levelled against them in accordance with military laws.

“As a demonstration of NA’s zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks, the two soldiers have been dismissed from the NA with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution.

“This decisive action underscores the NA’s resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation.”

Nwachukwu reassured the general public of its dedication to upholding integrity, discipline and accountability.

“The NA reassures the general public of its dedication to upholding integrity, discipline and accountability at all levels. We remain resolute in our duty to protect and serve the nation with honor and dignity.

“We urge the public to continue to support our efforts in safeguarding national security and promoting peace and stability across the nation,” he stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey