Army dismisses soldier for killing civilian in Abia, hands him over to police

Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, the soldier who killed an innocent civilian in Abia state, has been handed over to the police in the state.

A statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army said this development occurred after the soldier had been “dully charged, tried and reduced to the rank of a private”

“ Subsequently dismissed from Service and is hereby formally handed over to the Nigerian Police Force, Abia State Command today Wednesday the 21st of August 2019 for further necessary action” the statement said.

The soldier allegedly killed an okada rider Mr Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umoukereke Ngwa Community of Abia State on 7 August, 2019.



According to Colonel Yusuf, “The 82 Division will not condone any act of Lawlessness and unprofessional conduct from any of its personnel, and wherever that happens, decisive action will surely be taken against erring personnel. “Nigerian Army will continue to assist in the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians as provided for in the constitution of the country,” he said.