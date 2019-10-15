Army destroys 9 vehicles loaded with contraband fish

The Sector 2 Command, Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigeria Army, Damaturu on Tuesday destroyed nine vehicles loaded with smoked fish seized from smugglers.

The Commander of the Sector, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Sallau led the destruction of the contraband in Damaturu.

During the burning of the smoked fish, Sallau said that the vehicles were intercepted at Bukarti in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe by troops of 159 Battalion Geidam, on Oct. 4.

He also said the illegal fish smugglers brought the contraband from Diffa in Niger Republic enroute Hadeja in Jigawa, concealed in bags of cornshaft and loaded in nine vehicles.

He said that the command would make it a routine to arrest and destroy all items placed on ban found within its jurisdiction in compliance with the Federal Government directive against smuggling.

Sallau warned all groups and individuals involved in the smuggling of items listed as contraband to desist from such acts. (NAN)