Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in 4 states in 2023 – GOC

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, destroyed 233 illegal refineries during “Operation Still Waters 3’’ in four states in 2023.

The refineries were destroyed in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Rivers.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, made the declaration on Monday in Port Harcourt on the side-line of the 2023 West African Social Activities celebration of the army.

He said the division also arrested 1,112 suspected oil thieves during the special military exercise in the four states.

“In 2023, we successfully completed scheduled exercises with a lot of positive gains. Worthy of note is the field training exercise tagged “Exercise Still Waters 3.’’

“The exercise has gone a long way in curtailing criminal activities and other heinous crimes in the 6 Division’s area of responsibility.

“Over the duration of the exercise, we were able to make 1,112 arrests; destroyed 233 illegal refineries, and seized 1,111,900 million litres of illegally refined petroleum products.

“Troops also impounded 72 trucks and other vehicles and recovered more than 356 arms and ammunitions during the period,’’ he said.

Abdussalam assured that the army would consolidate on its achievements in 2023 to enable the Federal Government to attain its set target for crude oil production in 2024.

According to him, the army can only meet expectations if troops remain dedicated, focussed, and committed in the discharge of their collective responsibilities.

“We must ensure zero tolerance for oil theft and activities that will affect peace and stability across the Niger Delta and the country as a whole.

“We will continue to contentiously perform our constitutional roles to defend democratic values.

“We will not rest, and we will continue to go after criminals who attack us until we get them and make them to pay a higher price for their crimes,’’ he stressed.

The GOC also gave the assurance that the division would do whatever it took to ensure that crude oil output rose in 2024. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas

