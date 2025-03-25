Army deploys 171 troops  to Abyei for Peacekeeping

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday announced the deployment of 171 troops to Abyei, in the border between South Sudan and Sudan for Peacekeeping mission .

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday announced the deployment of 171 troops to Abyei, in the border between South Sudan and Sudan for Peacekeeping mission .

The Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army , Maj.- Gen. Boniface Sinjen, announced this at the graduation ceremony of Troops of Nigerian Contingent 3 United Nations Interim Security For Abyei at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), Jaji Military Cantonment Kaduna.

Sinjen, who is the special guest of honour, addressed the graduating troops of Nigerian Contingent 3, set to be deployed to Abyei as part of the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA).

He emphasised the significance of the mission, highlighting that United Nations peacekeeping operations are not just military operations, but also missions of peace, diplomacy, and service to humanity .

Sinjen noted that Nigeria has a proud history in peacekeeping operations, with its troops playing key roles in restoring peace and stability in conflict zones across Africa and the world.

According to him, the current security situation in Abyei is fragile and unpredictable, with persistent intercommunal conflicts, armed skirmishes, and humanitarian crises.

He stressed the importance of discipline, impartiality, and respect for human dignity, urging the troops to conduct themselves with honour and integrity.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of conduct, particularly regarding Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

“The United Nations has a zero-tolerance policy for SEA, and warned that any violation would be met with severe disciplinary action,” he said.

He urged the troops to remain vigilant, work as a team, and execute their duties with honour.

Sinjen expressed his appreciation to the Commandant MLAILPKC and his Training Team for their efforts in preparing the troops for this mission.

Earlier, the Commandant MLAILPKC, Maj.-Gen. Ademola Adedoja said: ” today, we celebrate another milestone as we graduate another batch of well-trained troops, ready to contribute to international peace and security.

“Since the establishment of MLAILPKC, the centre has successfully graduated over 100,000 peacekeepers who have successfully served with distinction in various UN and regional peacekeeping missions in the Republic of Liberia, Darfur, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Abyei, amongst others.

“This achievement is a testament to Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to global peace and security. I have no doubt that the contingent before us today will uphold this proud legacy and contribute meaningfully to the UNISFA mission.”

He said that the graduating troops assembled here on Feb. 13, for medical screening conducted by a team from the Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

This medical evaluation was conducted in line with UN requirements and training standards to assess the health status, physical and mental fitness of the personnel before the training.

According to him, the training was conducted in phases, beginning with instructional sessions where the contingent was exposed to the fundamental principles of UN peacekeeping operations, operationalisation and implementation of Security Council mandates and international laws relevant to peacekeeping operations.

“These included the rules of engagement and the laws of armed conflict, among other critical modules. Emphasis was made on conduct and discipline, Sexual Exploitation and Abuse as well as conflict-related sexual violence,” Sinjen said.

He Further said, recognising the evolving security threats in Abyei, Sudan and South Sudan, specialised training was provided for the medical personnel and the Mines-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle crew members.

“The medical team received intensive combat medic and lifesaver training, while MRAP crews underwent hands-on driving and operational training facilitated by the German Training Advisory Group and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) Wing of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) respectively.

“These efforts ensured that these troops are well-prepared for the realities of their mission and reinforced the Centre’s commitment to realistic and practical training, ” he said.

The Commandant appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for his support and strategic leadership. His guidance and commitment to enhancing peacekeeping training have ensured that MLAILPKC remains a UN-accredited Centre of Excellence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the deployment of Nigerian Contingent 3 to Abyei is a significant contribution to international peace efforts. With their training and expertise, the troops are well-equipped to carry out their mandated tasks and make Nigeria proud.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)