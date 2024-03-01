Army denies seeking payment from trainee recruits for vetting

The Nigerian Army distanced itself from the purported financial demands from selected trainees undergoing training at the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, for vetting.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday, described the said demands as fraudulent actions of some faceless unscrupulous persons.

Nwachukwu said the claim was not only fraudulent but criminal and must be nipped in the bud before it festers.

According to him, it is common knowledge throughout the history of the Nigerian Army that training of potential recruits and officer cadets are fully funded and borne by the Nigerian Army.

He said the attempt to fleece unsuspecting members of the public, whose wards successfully scaled through the meticulous and rigorous process was criminal .

According to him, this is viewed as criminal intent aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Nigerian army.

“Parents and guardians are therefore urged to jettison such spurious requests in whatever guise and to report anyone trying to fleece them.

“Already, efforts are on to track the source of these messages in order to bring them to book.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that training of potential recruits and officer cadets is fully funded and borne by the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the general public are urged to be wary of the antics of criminals to scam them,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje