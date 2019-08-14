Army denies killing 3 in Isheri Olofin, Lagos

#TrackNigeria: The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in Lagos State on Wednesday declared that no one was killed by its patrol team at Isheri Olofin Community in the state.

The Army Spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, made the clarification in a statement that there was no firing by the soldiers on patrol in the community.

Daudu said: “The attention of the Division has been drawn to a story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin Community on Aug. 13.

“The Division hereby states that the patrol team, in response to a distress call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the ‘Isheri boys”.

“These Isheri boys are allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community,” he said.

Daudu said it was important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the patrol team and the boys.

According to him, there was no exchange of fire between the alleged cult group and the patrol team throughout the period of the intervention.

“However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the team’s efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community,” Daudu said.

He said the wounded was taken to the Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital.

“He is responding to treatment at the moment and peace has since been restored to the affected area.

“Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so called killing of three people in the area.

“The news is baseless and is therefore fake.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. JO Irefin, once again assures the public of the resolve to protect lives and property of all law abiding citizens of the state and environs.

“He urged the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered,” the GOC said in the statement. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

