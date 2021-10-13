Army denies constructing ‘ruga settlement’ in South-East

By Idris Ibrahim

The Nigerian army has rebuffed it participation in constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti community in Udi Local Government Area (LGA), Enugu State.

The institution admitted that there is an ongoing construction of a military training facility at the aforementioned LGA.

Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

An online radio station had reported that the army division is currently constructing a ruga settlement at Igbo-Etiti community. However, the army described the aired report as “baseless”.

“The 82 Division Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern, a baseless allegation aired through an outlawed online radio that the Division of the Nigerian Army is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.”

“Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity. It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria. Rather, the Engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State,” army said.

The statement further revealed that upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South East.

The Ruga Settlement is a yet to be implemented policy introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration aimed at resolving the long decades conflicts between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and farmers across the country.

