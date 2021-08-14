Army decries wrong use of COAS official portrait

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has urged media houses to disregard all pictures of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Friday decried the fact that most media house have continued to use the official portrait of the COAS when he was still a Major General in various command appointments.

He said,”Following the appointment and subsequent decoration of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, an official portrait was produced and disseminated to the media houses via various social media platforms and forums.

“However, it has been observed with dismay that despite this, some media houses, defence correspondents and online media practitioners have persistently used the official portrait of the COAS when he was still a Major General in various command appointments.

“In light of this, you are please requested to disregard all pictures of the COAS from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait attached below. All to please note and comply accordingly.”

