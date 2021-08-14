Army decries wrong use of COAS official portrait

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has urged houses disregard all pictures of the (COAS) from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait.

The Director, Army , Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Friday decried the fact that most house have continued use the official portrait of the COAS when he was still a Major General in various command appointments.

He said,” the appointment and subsequent decoration of the Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, an official portrait was produced and disseminated the houses via various media platforms and forums.

“However, has been observed dismay that despite this, media houses, defence correspondents and online media practitioners have persistently used the official portrait of the COAS when he was still a Major General in various command appointments.

“In light of this, you are please requested to disregard all pictures of the COAS from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait attached below. All to please note and comply accordingly.”

