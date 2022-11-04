Army decorates newly promoted officers, tasks them on dedication

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), retired Maj.-Gen. Wahab Garba on Friday decorated two newly promoted officers from the rank of Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

The two officers were the Military Assistant to the NARC DG, Lt.-Col. Yahaya Shimfe and and Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for the centre, Lt.-Col. Felicia Daniel.

Wahab admonished the officers to see their new ranks as reward for hard and also as a call for more service to their father land.

He urged them to be ready to take up higher responsibilities and perform optimally, adding that they could be called upon to take up the role of commanding officers given their new ranks.

He reminded them that as commanding officers, they would not only be responsible for the troops under their command but to the community in which they operate.

He thanked the Army Council for considering the two officers worthy of the promotion, after they were recommended.

Wahab also lauded the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members who passed out of the scheme for dedication during their primary assignment at the centre.

He also urged them to uphold the tenet of hard work and dedication they had learnt while serving at the centre in their future endeavours.

Also, former Army Spokesperson and Consultant Director, Corporate Affairs and Information, NARC, retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, congratulated the officers for crossing the most difficult bar from the rank of major to Lt-Col.

Usman urged them to be more hard working and dedicated to work, adding that their journey to higher ranks had just started.

He said issues and mistakes that were hitherto overlooked would no longer be overlooked with their new ranks, advising them to brace up for higher responsibilities.

One of the promoted officers, Lt.-Col. Yahaya Shimfe, thanked the army authorities for considering them worthy of promotion.

Shimfe also thanked his boss for recommending him for the new rank, pledging to continue to put in his best in any responsibility he might be assigned to.

Also, Lt.-Col. Felicia Daniel, said the promotion would spur her to do more for the nation and the Nigerian army.

Daniel acknowledged that higher meant higher responsibilities, pledging to be more dedication than before.

“This new rank is to encourage me to do more and I pledged that I will not disappoint the Nigerian army for finding me worthy of this promotion.

“So I will not disappoint Nigeria, anywhere I will be posted to. I will try and pray to God to do my best,” she said. (NAN)

