Army decorates 51 newly promoted soldiers in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

The 243 Recce Battalion Barracks Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos State on Tuesday decorated 51 newly promoted soldiers from the rank of private to Warrant Officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three soldiers were promoted from the rank of Private to Lance Corporal while 27 were promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal.

NAN also reports that 11 soldiers were promoted from Corporal to Sergeants, seven from Sergeants to Staff Sergeants while three Staff Sergeants were promoted to Warrant Officers.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Commanding Officer, Col. Mohammed Abba urged the newly promoted officers to adhere strictly to professional ethos of the military.

“A lot has been said to you today, but my prayer is that God who has made it possible for you to hang these ranks also guide you so that you will not engage in jobs that will spoil everything.

“For those waiting for their promotion in 2023, please ask the newly promoted soldiers what they did because it is always critical.

“Please, ask them what they have done, do what they have done and by His grace, you will get yours next year,” he said.

Abba commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army for promoting the deserving soldiers.

Also speaking, Warrant Officer Taniwu Umar (rtd) urged the newly promoted soldiers to take their promotion as additional responsibilities.

According to him, the promotion is a message for all soldiers not to “rush, collect and sit down”, but an “additional task and responsibility to the army and your families as well”.

Also, Warrant Officer Yusuf Umar (rtd) said that those promoted should be more diligent, work harder and persevere in the tasks ahead.

Newly promoted Cpl Mary Annas, thanked the COAS for the promotion and pledged unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the Nigerian Army. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

