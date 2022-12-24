Army decorates 51 Major Generals, tasks them on loyalty

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army on Friday decorated 51 senior officers who benefitted from the recent promotion with their new rank of Major General.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army had recently announced the promotion of 52 Brigadier Generals to the rank of major general and 70 colonels to the rank of brigadier general.

One of the promoted major generals, who is the Commander, Guards Brigade, had earlier been decorated while the newly promoted brigadier generals have since been decorated in their various units.

Addressing the senior officers, the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, urged them to redouble their efforts to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Magashi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kana, said the promotion was to enhance their future commitment and consistency, adding that it is a result of the combination of their qualities and sacrifices they must have made individually and collectively.

According to him, the elevation is a call for more sacrifices in discharging their duties as enshrined in the constitution of the Nigeria.

“Let me hereby emphasise the need for you to support, sacrifice and of course steadfastness towards tackling the security challenges bedeviling our dear country, Nigeria.

“We must all come together to provide workable solutions, which you have always done to the prevailing security threats particularly as the general elections draw near.

“I therefore enjoin you all to remain apolitical towards a peaceful, free and fair elections come 2023.”

The minister congratulated the promoted officers and urged those who did not get the promotion to continue to work hard with positive attitude.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said that promotion was a result of loyalty, dedication and commitment to service as well as integrity and hard work.

Yahaya said that those that were considered for the promotion were expected to enhance their professional competences to support the system in addressing issues where they are deployed.

He said that a lot more was expected of them, expressing confidence in their abilities to make useful inputs that would move the Nigerian army forward.

He urged them to continue to put in their best towards addressing the nation’s challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Ayannuga, thanked the high command for considering them worthy of the promotion and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them. (NAN)