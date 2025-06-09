‎Army Debunks Claims of Clash with Operation Zenda, Labels Viral Audio “Malicious and False”

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎The Nigerian Army has strongly refuted viral social media claims alleging a violent confrontation between its troops and personnel of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) in Makurdi, Benue State. The allegations, circulated through an audio clip, also falsely accused soldiers of illegally releasing a so-called Fulani terrorist kingpin allegedly involved in the killing of 23 civilians and a Mobile Police (MOPOL) officer in Tulan community, Kwande Local Government Area.

‎In a press statement issued on Sunday, and signed by Captain Abdullahi Lawal Osabo, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), the Army described the claims as “highly misleading, malicious, and completely unfounded.”

‎“The viral audio is clearly the work of mischief makers, ethnic provocateurs, and enemies of peace, intent on undermining public trust in security agencies and sowing discord within communities,” Osabo said.

‎A joint fact-finding investigation conducted by OPWS in collaboration with the Benue State Police Command established that no such killings occurred in Kwande LGA on May 11, 2025. The police confirmed that no related incidents were reported on the said date, effectively discrediting the audio’s central claim.

‎Furthermore, the Commander of the Operation Zenda base firmly denied any altercation with military personnel, dismissing suggestions of a raid or conflict as “entirely baseless.”

‎In what the Army described as a separate and legitimate operation, troops responded to a potential lynching incident in Udei, rescuing a Fulani individual from a violent mob. He, along with another Fulani man, remains in police custody pending legal processing. This incident appears to have been twisted and misrepresented in the viral audio clip.

‎“These individuals are being processed through proper legal channels. There was no illegal release, and certainly no confrontation with any sister security agency,” the Army clarified.

‎Captain Osabo warned that the circulation of such false information represents a serious threat to national security and vowed that those behind the audio clip would be identified and prosecuted.

‎“The Nigerian Army views such misinformation campaigns as serious threats to national security. We will not hesitate to prosecute those responsible,” he stated.

‎The Army urged the public to disregard the audio and to rely solely on verified sources for information related to security operations. Citizens were also encouraged to report any suspicious content aimed at spreading disinformation or inciting unrest.

‎“The Nigerian Army remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting all citizens regardless of ethnicity or background, and maintaining professional collaboration with sister security agencies,” the statement read.

‎Operation Whirl Stroke, which coordinates military efforts in the North-Central region, reaffirmed its dedication to supporting civil law enforcement and ensuring justice for all individuals under investigation.

‎As Nigeria continues to grapple with issues of insecurity and ethnic tension, the Army’s response underscores its resolve to protect national unity and maintain public confidence in legitimate security operations.

