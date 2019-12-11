Army debunks alleged killing of soldiers by Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has described as fabricated, a video clip trending on social media portraying that Boko Haram insurgents killed soldiers on December 10th.

A statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday said the video was unsubstantiated and fabricated.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically state that there was no incident that involved the “capture and killing of tens and tens of Nigerian soldiers on the 10th of December 2019” as mischievously and wickedly portrayed in the video.

“Similarly, preliminary observation of the video clip (even by the amateur) will reveal that the video was doctored and that the entire events captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria.

“To this end the Nigerian Army is hereby calling on the members of the general public and indeed personnel of the Nigerian Army especially those in the North East theatre of operation to disregard the sinister, very inciting and divisive video concocted and peddled by the outlawed IPOB members, whose main objective is the disunity and fragmentation of Nigeria as clearly shown or espoused in the video.

“Accordingly, the call by one Simon Ekpa, (the principal actor in the clip), calling on soldiers of South East extraction presently serving in the North East, to desert the Army and return to Biafra, as well as calling on South Easterners, not to join the Nigerian Army is an obvious indication of the essence and objective of the masterminds of this fake video, which should be dicountenanced by the public.

“Meanwhile the leadership of the Nigerian Army wish to also reiterate its unflinching commitment to sustain the war against terrorism and shall not be deterred by the evil machinations or propagandist activities of mischievous persons whose main interest is the disunity of our beloved nation,” the statement read.