Army debunks allegation of land grabbing in Osogbo

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations implicating the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Taoreed Lagbaja on land tussle between it and 65 family compounds in Oshogbo, Osun State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Nwachukwu stated,”The Nigerian Army wishes to address the recent allegations and misinformation circulating on the social and mainstream media regarding a controversial land tussle between the Nigerian Army and 65 family compounds in Oshogbo, Osun State.

“Given the enormity of the claims as presented by the claimants in the media and its consequential impact on the corporate image of the Nigerian Army and the office of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), it has become imperative to clarify that the land in question has been a subject of agitation by the people of Oshogbo, long before the appointment of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja as the COAS on 19 June 2023.

“This is clearly evident in the agitators’ claim of possession of a High Court Judgement obtained sometime in January 2023, while Gen Taoreed Lagbaja was still the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

“The attempt therefore, to wrongly portray the person and Office of the Chief of Army Staff as the protagonist behind the land tussle in the media and in the eyes of the public, just to draw attention to the said High Court Judgment and present it as a current issue being implemented or driven by the COAS, is simply a clear act of mischief that will serve no useful mediatory purpose, but only to denigrate the hard earned excellent reputation and integrity of a detribalized, selfless and patriotic Chief of Army Staff.”

He added,”As an institution committed to upholding the Rule of Law and respect for the rights of the citizenry, the Nigerian Army will unabatedly continue to be a law abiding institution and at all times, pursue the fulfilment of its obligations under the law.

“Suffice it to say therefore, that the Nigerian Army has taken cognisance of the judgment of the High Court of Justice of Osun State in the case of Chief Amodu Akanbi Suleiman Folorunsho & Others V. Attorney General of the Federation & Others,

“The Nigerian Army has initiated an appeal against the decision of the lower court at the Court of Appeal Akure.

“It is trite that the filing of an appeal against a court decision operates as a stay of execution of that court decision. Thus, it is only advisable that all parties maintain the status quo until the resolution of the appeal.”

Nwachukwu urged the general public to discountenance the misinformation being circulated in the media.

“On this note, we urge the public to discountenance the misinformation being circulated in the media to prevent being misled and taken advantage of, by persons and groups with ulterior and sinister motives.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to work in collaboration with relevant authorities to address any legitimate concern and ensure that justice prevails.

“We appreciate the very apt and timely intervention of Honourable members of the House of Representatives and the Osun State House of Assembly in the matter.

“We also solicit the understanding and support of other stakeholders and the public, as we strive to maintain peace and security in our nation,” he stated.