Army Council promotes spokesman, 46 others to Major General 

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said a total of 47 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major General, while 75 Colonels were elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

Among the officers promoted to the rank of major general are the Army Spokeman, Nwachukwu; Commandant Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management, Brig.-Gen. WB Etuk, and the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, Brig.-Gen. JE Osifo.

Also promoted are the Commander, Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Brig.-Gen. WM Dangana; the Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig.-Gen. TB Ugiagbe, and the Deputy Director General, Land Forces Stimulation Centre Nigeria Operations, Brig.-Gen. ASM Wase.

Others include the Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. MA Abdullahi; Commander, Command Engineering Depot, Brig.-Gen. BI Alaya, and Director Personnel Planning Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. AO Oyelade.

Also promoted to the rank of general are the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Brig.-Gen. OO Arogundade; Commander 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. EI Okoro and the Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, Brig.-Gen. CR Nnebeife.

The new generals include Brig.-Gen. FU Mijinyawa, Director Plans Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brig.-Gen. MT Abdullahi, Commander 50 Space Command; Brig.-Gen. M Adamu, Commander 32 Brigade, and Brig.-Gen. ND Shagaya, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport.

Also promoted are Brig.-Gen. ME Onoja Office of the Chief of Defence Staff; Brig.-Gen. MO Erebulu, Acting Director Psychological Warfare Defence Headquarters, and Brig.-Gen. BA Ilori, Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Ordnance Services.

They also include Brig.-Gen. MO Ihanuwaze, Director Budget Army Headquarters; Brig.-Gen EE Ekpenyong, Nigerian Army Resource Centre; Brig.-Gen. SI Musa, Director Legal Service (Army), Brig.-Gen. M Galadima, Commander Command Finance Office, and Brig.-Gen. AP Ahmadu, Commander 1 Division Ordnance Service.

“Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are Col. Nwakonobi, Chief of Staff Headquarters 3 Brigade; Col. MC Akin Ojo, Commander 41 Engineer Brigade; Col. BM Madaki, Deputy Director Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, and Col. MO Edide, Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria.

“Col KE Inyang, Commander 76 ST Brigade; Col. OO Nafiu, Chief of Staff Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Col. PA Zipele, Commander Signal Operations Command, and Col. OA Onasanya, Acting Command Guards Brigade.”

Also promoted are Col. MI Amatso, Deputy Director Department of Civil Military Affairs, Col. CM Akaliro, Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation; Col. NE Okoloagu, Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria, and Col. AS Bugaje, Acting Director Special Forces Infantry Corps Centre.

“They also include Col. AM Kitchner, Commander 6 Division Finance and Account; Col. SJ Dogo, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations Headquarters 82 Division and Col. JN Garba Commander 32 Brigade Garrison.

“Others are Col. PT Gbor, Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade; Col. SO Okoigi, Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps; Col. AF Maimagani, Acting Director Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic) and Col. PO Alimekhena, Headquarters 81 Division.

“They also include Col. BI George, Acting Director, Directorate of Dental Services Headquarters Nigerian Army medical Corps; Col. IB Gambari, Headquarters 63 Brigade and Col. AY Emekoma Participant Senior Executive Course 45 National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS ), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and their families.

Lagbaja charged them to redouble their efforts to justify their elevation and the confidence reposed in them. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

