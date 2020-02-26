Army Corporal kills 4 colleagues, injures 2 others

An Army Corporal, serving at the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, has killed four colleagues and injured two others.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Army, Col. Sagir Musa on Wednesday said the soldier “went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

“Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.