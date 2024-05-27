Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, confirmed the immediate reopening of the popular Abuja Banex Plaza following an understanding between the authorities

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, confirmed the immediate reopening of the popular Abuja Banex Plaza following an understanding between the authorities, plaza management and traders’ association.

The plaza had been shut for over a week following a mob attack on some personnel of the Nigerian army by unidentified hoodlums on May 18.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachucku said a high-level meeting was convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser including the Principal General Staff Officer to the NSA, Commissioner of Police FCT and the FCT Director of the Department of State Services.

Others on the panel, according to him are the Leadership and Management of Banex Plaza, a Representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the National Chairman of the Mobile Phone Traders Association.

He said the primary objective of the meeting was to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The following resolutions were agreed upon: Immediate reopening of Banex Plaza to the public and the leadership of Banex Plaza is instructed to lock up Shop C93 with immediate effect.

“The owners of the shop who orchestrated the mob attack on the soldiers are to be arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police.

“Market leaders are to remain vigilant and report any remaining perpetrators to the authorities.

“Furthermore, the two individuals already arrested have been handed over to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for further action.

“The Nigerian army will also thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of its personnel at the plaza and the subsequent attack,” he said.

Nwachukwu reiterated that acts of violence against military personnel were not only condemnable but also pose a significant threat to national security and public order.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution and restraint when interacting with military personnel and other security operatives, especially when they are in uniform.

According to him, there are established channels for reporting grievances or misconduct by personnel to the appropriate authorities.

“It is imperative that these channels are utilized to maintain order and respect for those who serve and protect our nation.

“The Nigerian army remains committed to ensuring safety and security of all citizens and will continue to work diligently to prevent such incidents in the future,” he added. (NAN)