Army confirms killing of 11 personnel in Benue

April 8, 2021



The Nigerian has confirmed the killing one officer and 10 soldiers who are on stabilisation operation in Benue State yet to be identified criminals.

The Director, Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Yerima said the troops were initially declared missing which led to the deployment a joint search and rescue team comprising troops and personnel Operation Whirl Stroke.

He said the search and rescue team unfortunately found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of heinous crime with a view to bringing them to Justice.

Yerima said that Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, would remain resolute in ensuring stability in Benue and other parts of the country that are affected the activities of criminal gangs.

He gave assurance army authority was determined to ensure unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed the local inhabitants.

According to him, the COAS has therefore directed commanders on the ground to ensure efforts  to fish out and deal decisively with these elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

“It may be recalled that Benue which was a hot bed for violent clashes has been enjoying relative peace following the successes achieved by the various security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safeguard law abiding citizens and ensure they go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment by criminals.

“The Nigerian army appeal to the public to volunteer useful information that will to the arrest of the perpetrators of dastardly act,” he said. (NAN)

