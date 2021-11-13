Army confirms death of officer, 3 soldiers as troops neutralise ISWAP terrorists

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that  an officer  was killed Saturday as trooped neutralised ISWAP terrorists Askira Uba Local Government Area in Borno State.

Army Spokesman, Bigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, identified the as  Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu.The  statement  said three other soldiers also killed the fierce encounter.

The statement on Saturday reads: “Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter  Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filling this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have deployed five A – Jet, A-29, Dragon combat with which they nine Gun Trucks and One APC.

“Sadly, a gallant senior Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice a very rare diplay of gallantry as they provided reinforcement a  counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

According to Nwachukwu, the of the senior and soldiers have been contacted.

He also said the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya “deeply commiserates with the and relations of the fallen heroes. He has also directed that the troops continue the ferrocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.”

