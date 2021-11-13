Army confirms death of officer, 3 soldiers as troops neutralise ISWAP terrorists

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that an officer was killed Saturday as trooped neutralised ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area in in Borno State.

Army Spokesman, Bigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, identified the late officer as Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu.The statement said three other soldiers were also killed in the fierce encounter.

The statement on Saturday reads: “Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filling this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have deployed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat with which they destroyed nine Gun Trucks and One APC.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare diplay of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

According to Nwachukwu, the families of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

He also said the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya “deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes. He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferrocious counter offensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...