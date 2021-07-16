Army confirms death of former Provost Marshal

The Nigerian has confirmed the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian .

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Public .

The Spokesman revealed late General was attacked along -Abuja Road.

The statement reads: “With a heavy , the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

Nwachukwu added “Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) by the National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.”


The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Thursday 16 July 2021 by 10. 00 am.


