Army conducts shooting training in Katsina State

By Abbas Bamalli

The Nigerian Army, 17 Brigade, on Wednesday admonished residents of Natsinta Village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina not to panic on Friday when troops of the 3 Brigade conduct a shooting exercise.

Lt. SO Tamuno, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade stated that the exercise is part of routine training of the army.

“The aim of the exercise is to ensure proficiency and productivity amongst personnel.

“The training exercise is aimed at enhancing troops weapon handling against the forthcoming 1 Division inter-Brigade corporal and below completion.

“The exercise, scheduled to hold on Friday 18, March 2022, will involve firing of live ammunition.

“Adequate safety measures will be placed and precautions will be observed to ensure a hitch free exercise.

“Residents of Natsinta village, cattle herders and farmers are advised to stay away from the range area during the exercise.

“The general public is equally urged not to panic on sighting troops movements and sound of gunfire at the range area during the period,’’ Tamuno stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

