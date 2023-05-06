Army conducts medical outreach in Bauchi communities

By Olaide Ayinde

The Armoured Corps of the Nigerian Army in Bauchi State conducted a one-day medical outreach for the people of Unguwan Sarakuna, Rafin Makaranta and Magaji quarters in Bauchi metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking at the flag-off, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Ahmed, the commander, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, directed the corps to conduct the exercise.

According to him, the outreach heralds the week-long Nigerian Army Combat Training Week hosted by the Armoured Corps, Bauchi, beginning on May 7.

He said the outreach, which would cover blood pressure checks, heart problems, and diabetes, was open to as many people as possible from the areas.

It would also cover maternal and child services, malaria and typhoid, screening for hepatitis, free dental services, and distribution of free eye glasses, he added.

“The Nigerian Army has been putting emphasis on civilian-military cooperation and so many things have been done and this is part of it.

“The idea is that we want to improve the health standards of the civilian communities around us and this health programme is not only limited to today.

“Our medical facilities are open to our immediate neighbours and people have been coming and we have been treating them.

“Security is all encompassing. It is not a single person-business; communities are a very important aspect of security.

“We get intelligence and information from the communities because most of the criminals live within the communities.

“If the communities keep cooperating with us, giving information to us, this is how we will protect them and protect ourselves,’’ Ahmed said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Awwal Suleiman, Assistant Director, Medical Services at the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, lauded the military for the overture.

He represented the state’s Commissioner for Health, Mr Sabiu Gwallabe, at the occasion.

He assured that the state government was always prepared to partner with the military to address health issues.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Hassan Mohammed, Ward Head of Unguwan Sarakuna lauded the Nigerian Army for the kind gesture and for conducting the outreach in the communities. (NAN)