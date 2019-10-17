Army conducts annual administrative inspection of Div 3 units, formations

The 3 Division Nigerian Army Rukuba, near Jos, is conducting Annual Administrative Inspection (AAI) of all the units and formations under the division.

A statement by Maj. Ikechukwu Eze, acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said the leader of the 2019 3 Division AAI is Brig.-Gen. Mike Alechenu, who is also the Division Training Officer.

It said that the event was being conducted annually in the Nigerian Army with the aim of providing commanders with essential information to ensure combat readiness of formations and units.

It said that the AAI also paved way for thorough assessment of the fitness of formations and units to carrying out assigned tasks.

The statement also said that the exercise equally enabled commanders to resolve any difficulties observed during the inspection.

“This year’s Inspection will focus mainly as directed by the General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, on physical fitness, training and availability of training aids.

“It will involve assessment of adherence to standing operating procedures and briefing by formations and unit commanders.

“There will be visits to essential areas such as magazines, arms stores, messes, accommodation, equipment stores, houses of worship and offices,’’ it said.

It said that there would be internal security demonstration and fire fighting demonstration by troops of formation or units visited by the inspection team.

According to the statement, the training and exhibition part of the exercise include; kit laying, cordon and search, stripping and assembling of general purpose machine gun, personal riffles and pistol.

It further said that troops’ maintenance culture with regard to environment, equipment and inspection of soldiers’ documents would also be conducted.

“It is pertinent to note that the inspection will be conducted in all the formations and units under 3 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“It includes; 23 Armored Brigade Yola, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, and 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Gombe.

“Others are; 20 Battalion Serti and 93 Battalion Takum in Taraba State among others,” the statement added. (NAN)