Army conduct promotion exams for 354 Master Warrant Officers in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

A total of 354 personnel of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday commenced a two weeks exercise for promotion to the rank of Master Warrant Officers.

The examination exercise is being held at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State.

Addressing the candidates, the Chief of Personnel Management (Army), Maj.-Gen. Yakubu Yahaya said the annual exercise was to determine those qualified for the promotion.

He said that the promotion would be a recognition and reward of the hard work, efficiency and commitment to duty of the officers.

Yahaya congratulated the candidates for their nomination to be part of the crop of Master Warrant Officers, the highest rank attainable in the enlisted cadre of the Army.

“This underscores the need for each and everyone of you to do your utmost best in order to earn the promotion.

“During the course of this exercise, you will undergo physical and medical examination to ascertain your stability to pass through the selection process.

“Other areas are weapon handling, current affairs and general service knowledge which will involve physical activities as well as written examination and oral interview.

“You will also undergo drill or basic computer knowledge as may be applicable to you as general duties personnel or clerks. I believe you all have made your personal preparations and are ready for the exercise,” he said.

He reiterate that utmost standard of discipline was expected of the candidates, but said in as much as they would be competing, they must avoid unwholesome acts because “it is not a do or die affair”.

The chief of personnel management charged them to take care of their personal health and avoid the use of performance enhancement drugs in the course of the physical fitness test.

“To the Board members, I want to inform you that you have been carefully selected for this task by the NA based on trust and confidence that the system has in you.

”You must be objective, diligent and ensure the highest standard of professionalism in the discharge of the task before you.

“On our own part, I wish to reassure the candidates and the board members that a level playing ground is provided for everyone to prove himself/herself and that the highest degree of fairness will be applied in arriving at the final outcome of this exercise.

“We cannot afford to do otherwise, because the responsibilities attached to appointments reserved for Army Warrant Officers are enormous and much will be expected from those who will eventually turn out successful at the end of this exercise,” he added.

Yahaya who conveyed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt -Gen Taoreed Lagbaja’s good wishes to the candidates, appreciated the COAS for providing the leadership and enabling environment for the hosting of the event.

He also thanked the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, led by the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for the excellent arrangements put in place to ensure a seamless exercise.

Earlier, Oluyede told the candidate that the army was proud of them for what they had achieved, and charged them to put in their best. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

