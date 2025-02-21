Army committed to rule of law, protection of human rights – GOC

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, has reaffirmed the Army committed to upholding the rule of law

By Stanley Nwanosike

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, has reaffirmed the Army committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring protection of fundamental human rights.

Olatoye, who is also the Force Commander of Joint Task-Force South-East “Operation UDO KA”, said this on Friday at the South-East Stakeholders Summit on Peace and Security.

Olatoye was represented by the Commander of 105 Division Equipment Support, Brig.-Gen.Sadisu Buhari.

He noted that security and human rights must coexist to ensure justice, sustainable peace and development.

According to him, there’s need to strive to build an inclusive framework where security interventions align with democratic principles and respect for human dignity.

“May I also reiterate that the Nigerian Army and other Services of the Armed Forces of Nigeria maintain zero-tolerance for violations of fundamental human rights by their personnel.

“This is evident in the application of Rules of Engagement (ROE) as well as various Code of Conduct for personnel and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regulating conduct of troops deployed in internal security operations pursuant to Section 217 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

“The Nigerian Army further ensures that personnel are adequately trained in respect of human rights as enshrined in the Code of Conduct, ROEs, SOPs, National and International Laws,” he said.

The GOC further revealed that in a bid to further ensure the protections of these sacrosanct rights, the Nigerian Army established Civil Human Rights Desk in all divisions.

He said that the 82 division had a dedicated call line – 193 select option 2, which is manned 24 hours daily, for receiving complaints from the public.

The GOC noted that members of the general public should report any act of violation of human rights done, being or likely to be done by erring personnel to the Nigerian Army through the call line.

“I urge you to make use of this medium in reporting alleged cases of fundamental rights by members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The Human Rights Desk, being the watchdog against human rights violations by Nigerian Army personnel, is saddled with the responsibility of investigating allegations of human rights abuses allegedly perpetrated by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“The desk also works to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s capacity to protect human rights and report annually on its progress.

“To further take the protection of human rights near to the grassroots, the Nigerian Army established Human Rights Desks in all its Brigades’ Headquarters,” he said.

Olatoye said that all the brigades within 82 division Area of Responsibility are manned by qualified legal practitioners functioning as Human Rights Desks Officers.

He urged members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to always channel complaints relating to human rights abuses to the human right desk nearest to them for reliefs.

Speaking, the Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr Sam Amadi, said that no one could drive away insecurity without upholding protection of human rights and respect for the sanctity of life.

Amadi, who is the chairman of the summit, urged governors in the zone to synergise and operationalise previous security agreements, adding that security and human right issues should be looked at as regional concerns.

Declaring the summit open, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State noted that marginalisation fuels disagreement and insecurity, adding that security and peace are interrelated with justice.

Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Mr Osinachi Nnajieze, said that his administration had invested heavily in security.

He said electricity has been provided to power hitech security surveillance cameras network mounted everywhere within Enugu metropolis.

The two-day event on peace and security is organised by the NBA in partnership with South-East Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). (NAN)