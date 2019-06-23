Army commissions supermarket in Obienu Barracks, Bauchi

#TrackNigeria: The Nigerian Army has commissioned a supermarket in Obeinu Barracks, Bauchi.

This is contained in a statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa Friday.

“In line with the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme initiated by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, to uplift the welfare and overall living conditions of personnel of the Nigerian Army (NA) and their families, the NA Armoured Corps, Obienu Barracks has commissioned a Cooperative Society Super Market, a subsidiary of NA Armoured Corps Personnel Welfare Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited on the 22nd of Jun 2019.

“The commissioning was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, by the Commander Armoured Corps Major General JO Akomolafe.

“In his remarks at the occasion, the Coordinator of the super market project, Colonel SI Ajibo (rtd) expressed delight to have witnessed the impactful occasion geared towards uplifting the welfare of troops and their families, and urged all personnel to patronise the shop to ensure its continuity and prosperity.

“While the Commander Armoured Corps in his remarks, appreciated the COAS for the initiative and various supports in the areas of troops accommodation and medical supplies to the Barracks community. He also commended the collective efforts of officers and soldiers of the Corps as pillars for the successes so far recorded by the scheme,” the statement read.

According to him “the welfare of personnel of the NA is of paramount concern to the COAS and the various commanders under him, we will collectively achieve the desire of the COAS in this regard”.

