Army commences Combat Service Support Training Week in Gusau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lt Gen Tukur Y Buratai, has flagged

-off Nigerian Army’s “21st Combat Service Support Training Week 2019”. The training is part of the Army’s forecast of events for the 2019 Training Cycle.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the opening ceremony of the “Combat Training Week” was held at Tuala Conference and Events Centre, in Gusau, Zamfara State on the 20th of August 2019.

Our correspondent reports that the training, being hosted by the Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, had in attendance the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, Principal Staff Officers from the Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, and General Officers Commanding (GOCs) 1, 3 and 8 Divisions of NA.

Others present include the Commandants of various Army training institutions, Commanders of various Army formations and units, and eminent personalities from the civil society, amongst others.

At the opening ceremony, there were exhibitions of technological cum innovative products from various NA formations and units, together with prominent partners of the Nigerian Army especially civil manufacturers such as Lodoni and Proforce Manufacturing Company Limited.

It was noted that a medical outreach was also undertaken at Yandonton Daji Community in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State, where the COAS donated 5 wheelchairs to disabled persons in the community.

Buratai, also presented 10,000 exercise books to Governor Matawalle, on behalf of NA for pupils in Zamfara primary schools.

The gesture was borne out of the COAS genuine passion for educational development of the younger generation of our nation.

It will be recalled that Buratai has recognizes the intrinsic value of quality education and has indeed contributed to the development of education in Nigeria, most especially through the establishment of the first ever Army University in Africa at Biu, Borno state.

The Army Chief, has also established several Command Schools at both primary and Secondary level across the nation.

The 5-day training week which is themed: “Developing Local Capacity for Improved Delivery in Support of Nigerian Army Operations”, is aimed at re-strategizing and repositioning the various support services of NA in line with Buratai’s vision of “Building a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles”.