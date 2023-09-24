Army Commander charges soldiers to remain disciplined, professional

By Abiodun Lawal

The Commander Corps of Artillery, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, on Saturday charged soldiers to remain disciplined and professional in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Kangye said this during a familiarisation visit to the Headquarters 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta.

He noted that the military was known for discipline, effective training and also provision of the needed firepower in its operations.

According to the commander, a soldier that is not disciplined can not be trained, hence the need for discipline before being trained.

” You need to be disciplined, we can not overemphasise the need for discipline for soldiers because if you’re not disciplined, we can not train you, and if you can not be trained, you will not be able to interact with the guns .

” And if you can not interact with the guns then you are not an artillery soldier,” he said.

Kangye added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja’s command philosophy was to have a well trained, equipped and motivated Nigerian Army ready to accomplish its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

He stated that the Chief of Army Staff had taken the welfare of soldiers as priority, saying the gesture would motivate them.

He said that Lagbaja had also promised to ensure that the Army had the needed equipment to carry out its operations.

“The chief of army staff has also assured us that he will take care of your welfare so that you will be able to concentrate on what you are doing.

“He has also told us that we must train very well, so that we will be able to perform.

“Despite the mirage of security challenges bedeviling our country, we must rise up to the occasion to ensure that we rid this country of all criminal elements that are disturbing the peace of the nation and to do that we must be very ready.

“So , I urge all of you to remain disciplined as you have always been,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kangye had earlier inspected the Quarter Guard at the Alamala Barracks before meeting with the troops.

NAN also reports that Brig.- Gen. Mohammed Aminu , Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, was the host. (NAN)

