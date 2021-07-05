Army cleric calls on military personnel to be disciplined

An army cleric, Maj. (Rev.) Bamidele Richard, has called on military personnel to always maintain discipline to enhance their performance and efficiency.

The advice is contained in a statement signed by Capt. Yemi Sokoya, Asst. Director, Army , 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, on Sunday in Benin.

Sokoya said the  army cleric made the call on Sunday during an Inter- denominational Church Service to commemorate Army Day celebration at Luke’s Military Protestant Church, Benin.

He said that the cleric, who laced his sermon with relevant scriptures the bible,  said that “without discipline, there be no destiny.”

Sokoya said the cleric charged officers and men of the Nigerian Army, especially personnel of the brigade, to abide by the Standing Operating Procedure of the army to enable them to excel.

He quoted Richard as saying that “discipline lead you to enhanced performance and efficiency and this is in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya’s vision of “ a Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions“.

Sokoya said that the church service was attended by officers and men of the brigade, of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Edo chapter; Nigerian Army School of Supply and (NASST), barracks community and well-wishers.

Others were the Deputy , Nigerian Army School of Supply and , Brig.-Gen. F.C. Onyeari, 4 Brigade, Col. Woyengibarakemi Diriyai and Garrison Commander, Lt.-Col. Temitayo Fakoya.

The spokesman recalled that the Muslim faithful of the brigade had on Friday offered similar prayers to mark the occasion. (NAN)

