Army cleric calls on military personnel to be disciplined

An army cleric, Maj. (Rev.) Bamidele Richard, has called on military personnel to always maintain discipline to enhance their performance and efficiency.

The advice is contained in a statement signed by Capt. Yemi Sokoya, Asst. Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, on Sunday in Benin.

Sokoya said the army cleric made the call on Sunday during an Inter- denominational Church Service to commemorate 2021 Army Day celebration at St Luke’s Military Protestant Church, Benin.

He said that the cleric, who laced his sermon with relevant scriptures from the bible, said that “without discipline, there will be no destiny.”

Sokoya said the cleric charged officers and men of the Nigerian Army, especially personnel of the brigade, to abide by the Standing Operating Procedure of the army to enable them to excel.

He quoted Richard as saying that “discipline will lead you to enhanced performance and efficiency and this is in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya’s vision of “ a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions“.

Sokoya said that the church service was attended by officers and men of the brigade, members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Edo chapter; Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST), barracks community and well-wishers.

Others were the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Brig.-Gen. F.C. Onyeari, Chief of Staff 4 Brigade, Col. Woyengibarakemi Diriyai and Garrison Commander, Lt.-Col. Temitayo Fakoya.

The spokesman recalled that the Muslim faithful of the brigade had on Friday offered similar prayers to mark the occasion. (NAN)

