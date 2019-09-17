Army Civil -Military Affairs Dept holds seminar on social media

The Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs on 16 Sep 19, held the 6th edition of the seminar on the “Role of the Social Media in Support of Nigerian Army’s non- kinetic approach for enhanced peace and security in Nigeria”.

According to a press release on the event,the seminar which took place at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Kano for the North West zone had in attendance the CCMA Maj Gen US Mohammed , the Dir Info Mgt AHQ DCMA Brig Gen AA Goni as well as Brig Gen GS Abdullahi from the Defence Headquarters Directorate of Cyber Communication.

Also in attendance were the PRO from AFCSC , the legal offr from the HRDO and an officer from the NACWC.

Participants drawn from the civil populace include various student body groups, NGOs, CSOs and members of pressure groups. Others are academics from tertiary institutions and journalists from conventional media as well as social media users, practitioners and influencers from within and around Kano.

A total of about 389 participants turned up for the event and they were full of praises and appreciation to the NA for its role in combating insurgency and criminality around the country.