Army chiefs meet in Paris to discuss peacekeeping for Ukraine

Army Chiefs of Staff from many countries that support Ukraine will meet in Paris later on Tuesday to discuss deployment of troops to secure a possible peace agreement between Kiev and Moscow.

French President, Emmanuel Macron has organised the meeting, with Germany, United Kingdom and Poland expected to attend.

A full list of participants had not been released in advance.

France and the UK had been pushing the idea of a European peacekeeping force for weeks, though Ukraine and Russia are not yet even discussing a ceasefire.

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot told the newspaper Le Parisien that the army talks on Tuesday are about determining the forces that would have to be deployed to secure peace.

Also how it will achieve long-term support for the Ukrainian army.

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has also floated the idea of arms depots in Europe, which could be used to supply Ukraine after a ceasefire in the event of a renewed crisis.

So far, there are no plans to inform the press about the results of the meeting.

On Wednesday, defence ministers from the five major NATO states will meet in Paris to discuss further support for Ukraine. (dpa/NAN)