Army Chief unveils intervention projects in Osun communities

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated a 275-seat capacity Computer-Based Test Centre at Ibokun Grammer School in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday, said the gesture was in continuation of COAS’ Special Civil- Military Cooperation Intervention projects to communities across Nigeria.

Speaking on the project, Yahaya said the Nigerian Army’s Quick Impact Projects in communities were meant to complement existing infrastructure and provide the desired succor in diverse areas of needs in those communities .

He added that such intervention was also aimed at promoting and strengthening Civil-Military Cooperation in the beneficiary communities.

Yahaya said that he introduced the special intervention projects to support communities of serving senior officers of the Nigerian army, who through diligence, dedication to duty and service to the nation had risen to the enviable rank of Major General.

He congratulated the project executor, Maj.-Gen. Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, who is the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), for the timely completion of the project and the quality of work done.

In his remarks on, the Deputy Governor of Osun, Prince Kola Adewusi, called on all relevant agencies and stakeholders in the state to promptly activate necessary mechanisms to ensure immediate functioning of the centre for the benefit of students in the state.

The deputy governor represented Governor Ademola Adeleke at the event.

Earlier, the project executor, Maj.-Gen. Fayemiwo expressed appreciation to the COAS for what he described as transformational and pragmatic administration of the Nigerian army.

He added that several such projects had been funded by the COAS to give back to Nigerians and to put smiles on the faces of many.

According to him, the centre will afford students in Ibokun and other surrounding communities the opportunity of writing their WAEC, NECO and JAMB Computer Based examinations without embarking on tortuous long distance journeys to the metropolis.

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony were the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Chief of Air Staff represented by AVM Moses Onilede, and a host of other Royal fathers, senior military officers both serving and retired, community leaders and students from the community.

The COAS also planted trees to commemorate the event. (NAN)