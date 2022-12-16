Army Chief tasks passing out cadets on honour, valour

…Commissions Small Arms Simulation Shooting Range, other projects

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged Passing out Cadets of Direct Short Service Course 26 (Army) and Direct Regular Course 30 (Nigerian Air Force) to serve the nation with honour and valour in the course of their military career.

A statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated that the COAS gave the admonition Friday, 16 December 2022, while addressing the cadets, who are scheduled to graduate from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, after nine months of intensive and rigorous military training at the citadel military institution.

Speaking further, the COAS averred that contemporary security challenges demand that the Passing out Cadets ensure that the professional tenets and core values imbibed in the Academy impact positively on their operational tasks and other assigned duties, stressing that their value addition must be felt in their various deployments, after graduation.

General Yahaya urged the Officer Cadets to shun all forms of social vices that could derail or impede their avowed service to fatherland.

“The over 300 Army and Air Force cadets shall be granted presidential commission, after their graduation in a colourful Passing Out Parade billed to hold at the NDA, Kaduna, tomorrow Saturday 17 December 2022,” he said.

The COAS, as the Special Guest of Honour, later commissioned an ultra modern Small Arms Simulation Shooting Range newly completed by the Commandant NDA Maj Gen Ibrahim Yusuf, who pointed out, that the indoor shooting range will provide ample opportunity to expose cadets to regular shooting practice in an effort to sharpen their firing skill under various physical conditions.

In a separate development, the COAS also commissioned an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Lecture Hall and a Computer Laboratory, respectively at the Special Warfare Wing and Warrant Officer Academy of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna.

Briefing the COAS at the commissioning, the Commandant NASI, Maj Gen Monday Alli noted, that the projects were executed to empower trainees with special competences that will enhance their efficiency in ongoing and future operations.