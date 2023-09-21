Army chief tasks heritage centre on innovation

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has tasked the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), on thorough analysis of policies, practices and procedures towards enhancing the capabilities of the army.

Lagbaja gave the directive at the inaugural seminar of the centre with the theme, ”Transforming the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre from Dream to Reality,” on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the centre was conceptualised and established by the former COAS, retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya with the mandate to serve as a research hub for generation of ideas, policies and strategies for the army.

According to him, army is currently confronting a myriad of security challenges across all geopolitical zones in the country, ranging from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, farmers/herders clashes to oil theft.

“I believe today’s event will enhance Nigerian Army’s capabilities through analysis of policies, practices and procedures by proposing novel and pragmatic options, through innovation and application of technology.

“The mission of NAHFC is to serve as a research hub for generation of ideas, policies and strategies, leveraging the core competencies of the army to defeat current and future threats while preserving its heritage,” he said.

Lagbaja said it was expected that the inaugural lecture and the subsequent interactive session would generate new ideas and outcomes that would elucidate on the nexus between the centre’s vision and his command philosophy.

His command philosophy is “to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

He urged officers and other staff of NAHFC to tap from the knowledge and wealth of experience of the resource persons for the benefits of themselves and the centre.

According to him, NAHFC is the first of its kind in West Africa and its staff must, therefore, work hard to ensure that the quality of work done at the centre was comparable to any of its kind anywhere in the world.

“I am aware that the calibre of officers here are result-oriented officers that are ready to carry out the task of taking the army to enviable heights.

“I want to assure you of my continuous support as the centre sets out to carry out its activities.

“The staff of the centre will be exposed to workshops, seminars and field trips, amongst others, to gain experience and make sound inputs to the Nigerian Army’s activities where necessary,” he added.

The Director-General of NAHFC, Maj.-Gen. Obinnna Ajunwa, said the centre was created as a research hub to address specific thematic challenges of the army through studies, analysis and policy formulations that targeted optimal operational and administrative outcomes.

Ajunwa said the one-day seminar was carefully planned to drive home the intent of the founding fathers and the establishment mandate of the centre in support of the army in line with the COAS’ command philosophy.

He said he had since assumption of office on July 18, continued to peruse relevant documents, committee reports and made physical contacts with some senior officers, serving and retired on how to realise the dream of the founding fathers.

“I have convened several committees to address some specific areas of concern to the centre as well as gray areas capable of impacting on army’s operational and administrative activities in the future.

“We have also conducted some lecture series on contemporary security issues of interest to the army, the last being ‘The Future Warfare and Modernisation of the Nigerian Army in the next 10 years.’

“So far, the results have been rewarding and would no doubt help in reshaping the policies and decisions of the army on the emerging thematic challenges.

“We are determined to make the centre a hub for research on past military exploits, while casting for future of the Nigerian army in a complex and uncertain security environment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya attended the event, while the lecture was delivered by the immediate past Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), retired Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje. (NAN)

