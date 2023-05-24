Army Chief takes special intervention projects to Ibukun, Osun state

…Reiterates its objective to bring succour to communities

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has extended the Chief of Army Staff Special Civil- Military Cooperation Intervention projects to Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, when today Wednesday 24 May 2023, he commissioned a 275 seat capacity Computer Based Test Centre at Ibokun Grammar School.

Speaking during the project commissioning, Gen Yahaya pointed out that the Nigerian Army (NA) executes Quick Impact Projects in communities with a view to complement existing infrastructure and provide the desired succor in diverse areas of needs thereby promoting and strengthening Civil-Military Cooperation in such beneficiary communities.

He noted that he introduced the Special Intervention Projects to support communities of serving senior officers of the Nigerian Army, who through diligence, dedication to duty and service to the nation have risen to the enviable rank of Major General. The COAS congratulated the project executor, Maj Gen Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, who is the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), for timely completion of the project and the quality of work done.

In his remarks on behalf of the Osun State Governor, the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi called on all relevant agencies and stakeholders in the state to promptly activate necessary mechanisms to ensure immediate functioning of the centre for the benefit of students in Obokun and the generality of the state.

Earlier, the project executor Maj Gen Fayemiwo expressed appreciation to the COAS for his transformational and pragmatic administration of the Nigerian Army, adding that several projects such as this have been funded by the COAS to give back to Nigerians and to put smiles on the faces of many. He disclosed, that the Centre will afford students in Ibokun and other surrounding communities the opportunity of writing their WAEC, NECO and JAMB Computer Based examinations without embarking on tortuous long distance journeys to the metropolis.

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony were the executive Governor of Osun State, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, the Chief of Air Staff represented by Air Vice Marshal Moses Onilede, the Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and a host of other Royal fathers, senior military officers both serving and retired, community leaders and students from the community.

Highpoint of the ceremony was planting of trees by the Chief of Army Staff to commemorate the event.