Army chief pledges safe conduct of 2023 elections

By Philomina Attah

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya gave the assurance at the opening of the Third Quarter COAS Conference 2022 on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the Nigerian army had reviewed its Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for officers and soldiers that would be deployed during the general elections.

He directed all commanders to ensure that all personnel deployed for security duties during the election period were given personal copies and thoroughly educated on the guidelines provided in the document.

“The Nigerian army remains committed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and assist in providing secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct.

“The Nigerian Army is also firming up its preparations to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“As electioneering activities for general elections begin, I wish to once again assure the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and assist in providing secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct,” he said.

Yahaya said the conference would provide an important platform to further appraise the army’s performance and bring in fresh ideas to enhance its activities in all fronts.

He urged commanders and commanding officers from the maneuver and other arms and services to advance new strategies from the conference.

The COAS also said the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of all the Divisions were invited to drive home firsthand, vital information, instructions and guidance down the chain of command.

According to him, the commanding officers are tactical commanders who lead or deploy the point sections and contact troops in most of our operations.

“Talking to them directly through the Conference is expected to improve their confidence, operational skills and competences and thus enhance the outcomes of our operations.

“The RSMs are well respected fathers of their formations and units, custodians of Nigerian army ethics, customs and traditions and regimentation,” he said.

Yahaya thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his strategic guidance, support and encouragement as well as the confidence reposed in the Nigerian army in the efforts to secure the nation.

“I want assure of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers to the President, Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje said the conference was aimed at providing the platform for them to assess the general activities and the level of implementation of the decisions reached during the second quarter conference.

Omozoje said the appraisal was in line with the COAS vision and resolve to maintain regular interaction with commanders in the field.

According to him, the conference will also afford newly appointed commanders the opportunity to make contributions and bring in fresh ideas having conducted an assessment of the general situation in their areas of responsibilities.

He said it was evident that major successes had been recorded since the last conference in June, saying the 3rd quarter conference would provide an opportunity for them to further restrategise towards consolidating on the successes recorded so far. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

