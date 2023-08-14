Army Chief inaugurates new 8 Division Headquarters Complex in Sokoto

…Assures Governor, Sultan of efforts to surmount security challenges

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, (NA) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has inaugurated newly constructed 8 Division, Headquarters Complex in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the COAS congratulated officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the Division for the befitting Divisional Headquarters building, with state-of-the art facilities to provide conducive working environment for them.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure adequate maintenance of the facility.

The COAS also charged personnel of the Division to ensure the conducive environment created, translates into optimal productivity to justify the massive investment in the infrastructure.

He assured the Division of his unflinching support to surmount security challenges in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

Earlier in his address to troops, the COAS charged the officers and soldiers to remain professional in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, while assuring, that the Army Headquarters will continue to work assiduously to provide the necessary enablers to enhance the execution of their operational tasks.

At the Government House Sokoto, the COAS noted with delight, the positive disposition of the Government and good people of Sokoto state towards the Nigerian Army and its activities.

He appreciated the Government of Sokoto State for the immense support accorded the NA in the teething stage of the establishment of the 8 Division in Sokoto.

He assured the Governor, that the Nigerian Army through the 8 Division, is working tirelessly in synergy with other services and security agencies to stamp out security challenges in Sokoto and contiguous states.

He therefore solicited for the continued support and collaboration of the Government and people of the state in order to enhance the confidence and operational efficiency of the troops.

Responding, the Sokoto state Governor, Alh (Dr) Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto lauded the COAS for choosing Sokoto for his maiden operational visit, since his assumption of office.

He observed that the visit will afford the COAS the opportunity to access first hand information on the requirements and challenges of the troops, adding that this, will motivate the troops to do their jobs more professionally.

The Governor, who commended the troops for their effort in combating banditry in the state, affirmed that the Government will do all that it can to support the troops, as they work in concert with other security agencies to overcome insecurity in some parts of the state.

At the Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the COAS expressed appreciation to the Sultan for mobilizing the traditional institution for the promotion of peace across the country.

He extolled the Royal father for the honour bestowed on the immediate past COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya with the grand reception to welcome him home and for the traditional title of Zarumai Sokoto conferred on him. Gen Lagbaja described it as an honour to the entire Nigerian Army.

The Army Chief acknowledged and comended the important role of the Sultan as a peace builder.

He indicated, that the Nigerian Army will continue to solicit his support and that of the traditional institution as a whole.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar who expressed delight for the visit, called on all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to give their total support to the COAS as he drives the effort to attain the constitutional responsibilities of the NA.

He urged all personnel to remain loyal and accountable to the nation.

