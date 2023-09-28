Army Chief inaugurates modern library for NAOWA school in Benin

By Usman Aliyu

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, on Thursday inaugurated an ultra-modern library for use at the NAOWA Model Nursery and Primary School in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the library was facilitated by Mrs Hassina Ndahi, Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 4 Brigade chapter, Benin.

In his address, Maj.-Gen. Alabi, who described the project as laudable, expressed delight that the event was lined up for his visit to the brigade.

According to him, the facility will help to inculcate building culture among the pupils in the school and expose them to the world.

“Anybody that thinks of contributing to education, definitely, dreams for a great and bright future.

“A library project is indeed a laudable one and it’s highly appreciated.

“I want to thank Ndahi for the initiative. I also want to thank those that have supported this project.

“I urge the school management to ensure the sustenance of this library. I also urge the pupils to make use of the library as a matter of routine. They need to build a reading culture right now so that the objective of having a library will be achieved,” he said.

Alabi announced a donation of N1 million to help improve the facility and add up to the books on the shelves.

Earlier in her address of welcome, Mrs Ndahi, wife of Brig.-Gen. Danladi Ndahi, Brigade Commander, 4 Brigade, Benin, said the prevailing economic reality, which could make it difficult for some pupils to procure books necessitated the project.

“I needed to throw myself into this project, because education is not preparation for life; but life itself.

“The library project that is being commissioned today is the result of an effort that has lasted a couple of days,” she said.

The coordinator, however, commended senior officers who donated books to equip the facility.

In her remark, Mrs Sakira Alabi, Chairperson, 2 Division, NAOWA, said the library would definitely aid the teaching and learning system in the school.

Mrs Alabi, who was represented by Mrs Adejoke Fakokunde, however, urged the management to extend the use of the library to pupils from outside the school. (NAN)

