Army chief hails intelligence corps, other agencies for effective collaboration

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC) for deepening collaboration with other intelligence agencies, which he said had resulted in remarkable successes.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammed, gave the commendation at the opening of the NAIC Training Seminar 2023 in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme of the seminar is, “Improving Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps Proactiveness in Support of Nigerian Army Operations within a Joint Environment.”

He appreciated the sister intelligence agencies for their support to the corps, adding that the seminar would further deepen their partnership “as we all collectively confront the security challenges confronting the nation.”

The COAS said the seminar was one of the major training activities lined up for the year and was designed to enhance the intelligence corps’ capability to provide optimum intelligence in support of the operations of the army.

He said the theme of the seminar also emphasised the necessity for preemptive action, which remained the key factor for success in today’s constantly evolving threat environment.

“It is gratifying to note that the theme falls in line with my command philosophy, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“The topics to be discussed during the seminar have been carefully selected to address the emerging intelligence related issues encountered in our operations.

“I am, therefore, pleased that the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps is providing this important forum where some persons and members of the intelligence community will discuss critical issues of our intelligence efforts, which is due to improving them accordingly.

“I am optimistic that the lessons and solutions that will emanate from the deliberations will positively shape the future of our intelligence operations,” he said.

Lagbaja urged the participants to take advantage of the seminar to share ideas and also disseminate the knowledge gained to others at the end.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate sister intelligence agencies for their support to Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps.

“I have received several briefs on collaborative efforts between the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps and other intelligence agencies, which have resulted in a remarkable successes.

“I am glad this seminar will further deepen our partnership as we all collectively confront the security challenges confronting our dear nation,” he said.

The army chief thanked President Bola Tinubu for his strategic guidance and unwavering support to the Nigerian Army and reaffirmed the loyalty of the army to the Commander in Chief and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army), Brig.-Gen. Thompson Ugiagbe, said the seminar was designed to equip participants with the needed skills and mindset to better address the nation’s security challenges.

Ugiagbe said the move became necessary with the changing nature and character of threats to national security and military security in particular.

He said the topics for this seminar, which revolved around loyalty, information management and positive behaviours, had been carefully selected to reinforce the vision of the COAS to ensure that personnel gave their best while carrying out their duties.

The lectures, according to him, are in line with the pillars of the COAS command philosophy, which are leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration.

He said the event was an opportunity to reinforce comradeship, collaboration and synergy and implored participants to maximise the opportunity provided by the seminar to become better informed.

Ugiagbe thanked the COAS for providing the resources needed for seminar and assured him of their unwavering commitment and support towards taking the army to greater heights. (NAN)

