Army chief flags off end of year exercises

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday flagged off three exercises, namely Exercises Still Waters, Golden Dawn, and Enduring Peace aimed at tackling security challenges across the country.

The Exercises, which target mitigation of security challenges in the South South, South East, South West and North Central are to run concurrently across the country.

Flagging off the exercises at the 6 Division Step-up Headquarters in Ahoada, Rivers State, the COAS stated that the exercises were specifically conceptualised to

meet security challenges peculiar to their areas of responsibility in the respective regions.

Gen. Yahaya stressed that the exercises involved team operations with other Services and security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, amongst others.

According to him, the synergy amongst the services and agencies will provide the opportunity for them to bring their special competencies to bear in the operations.

He further stated that each exercise will address issues unique to their areas of responsibility. “The one here will among other tasks address the issue of oil theft”, he said.

The COAS also expressed optimism that by the end of the exercises, they would have engendered more peaceful and harmonious atmosphere for the yuletide and conduct of violent free elections. He however warned that the troops must remain apolitical and not allow themselves to be derailed.

Earlier, the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Tunde Akinjobi, while giving highlights of the exercises, said it will adopt both kinetic and non kinetic approaches to make it friendly to law abiding citizens.

He called for the cooperation of members of the public to enhnace the attainment of the exercises’ desired end states.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede, whose Division hosted the flag off, assured that the Division would be resolute in the pursuit of its mandate, in order to achieve the objective of facilitating conditions suitable for socio economic activities to thrive.

