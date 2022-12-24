Army chief fetes widows at mother’s burial in Delta

By Carol V. Utulu

The Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Nwoko, on Friday gave out bags of rice, wrappers and cash to over 300 widows at the burial of his mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the burial took place in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA of Delta.

The items donated include over 300 bags of 10kg rice, bundles of wrappers and undisclosed amount of cash.

Nwoko said the items were distributed in honour of his late mother, who he described as a community leader with a heart of gold.

“Today, we have come to bury a mother, who is loved by all who knew her. My mother was a virtuous woman, who cared for everyone.

“Those who knew her will attest to what am saying, her love for humanity knew no bound.

“These items are my little contribution to honour her because during her life time, this was what she did best, ” Nwoko said.

NAN reports that top military personnel, technocrats and captains of industry paid tribute to the late mother of the army general.

At the funeral service held at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Idumuje-Ugboko, the officiating priest, Rev. Samuel Okoh , charged christians to live for the service of humanity.

“To us as Christians, life is vanity, but we have to show love, and live for others because our God is love.

“Death is not the end, but only a gateway for us to meet our creator in heaven. It is only in death that we can see God.

“Mama has finished her race, she has gone to meet her God. Tomorow, it can be you or myself. No one knows the hour”, Okoh said.(NAN)