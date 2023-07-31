Army Chief decorated with new rank of Lieutenant General

…Dedicates rank to the entire Nigerian Army

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has been decorated with the enviable rank of Lieutenant General in the Nigerian Army.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Army Headquarters Abuja, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

Gen Nwachukwu stated,”The COAS was invested with the new rank today Monday 31 July 2023 in a colourful investiture ceremony by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

Recall that Mr President appointed the current Service Chiefs on 19 June 2023, about three weeks after his inauguration as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, which was subsequently confirmed by the National Assembly.

In a brief reception to honour the COAS at the Army Headquarters Conference Room, the Army Chief expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the elevation.

He pledged his loyalty and that of the entire personnel of the Nigerian Army (NA) to the President and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Gen Lagbaja lauded all officers and soldiers of the NA for their support and cooperation as he steers the affairs of the NA.

He dedicated his promotion to all personnel of the Nigerian Army and thanked them all for their unwavering support and for rallying behind him, in his responsibility of steering the affairs of the NA.

He called for continuous cooperation and understanding of personnel to move the NA forward.

Delivering the congratulatory message on behalf of officers and soldiers of the NA, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim congratulated the COAS on his well-deserved promotion, adding that the elevation is a mark of honour and recognition of dedication, hard work and selfless service to the NA and the nation at large.

He assured the COAS of the unalienable support and loyalty of the personnel in achieving his Mission Command.

