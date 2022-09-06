Army Chief commissions new Garrison Complex HQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has on Tuesday commissioned newly constructed Headquarters 8 Division Garrison complex in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto state.

A statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that the fully furnished and equipped complex will provide a conducive and enabling working environment for personnel to enhance their productivity.

The COAS also inaugurated a newly installed 500KVA transformer to alleviate the challenge of unsteady power supply experienced in the Barracks.

The COAS commended the Commander 8 Division Garrison Brigadier General Ralph Nnebeife for the successful completion of the projects, describing it as a vital value addition that will bring succour to personnel and their families.

Gen Yahaya urged the personnel to remain committed and selfless in the fight against banditry in the region, as their welfare will continue to receive utmost attention under his command. He charged them to adequately maintain the facilities.

While giving a description of the new complex, the Commander 48 Engineers Brigade, Brigadier General Silas Obot, who supervised the project disclosed that the building houses 56 offices, conference and briefing rooms and several other facilities.

Briefing the COAS while unveiling the new transformer, the Commander 8 Division Garrison pointed out that the old transformers, which were installed since 1973 with 250 KVA capacity had become functionally ineffective in meeting the electricity need of the barracks community, thereby necessitating a replacement.

