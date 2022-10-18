Army Chief commissions accommodation for soldiers in Port-Harcourt barracks

…Charges troops to be more productive

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned 5 blocks of 60 single bedroom flats, to ease the dearth of accommodation for soldiers of the rank of Corporal and below in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Gen Yahaya commissioned the accommodation blocks today Monday 17 October 2022, while on an operational visit to 6 Division Area of Responsibility.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new blocks of building, the COAS noted that the newly completed project will bring succour to personnel, as it provides them with decent living accommodation and other infrastructures. He called on the troops to shore up their commitment and productivity in order to effectively secure their areas of responsibility.

The COAS, who further urged personnel of the Division to redouble their efforts towards achieving set operational targets, maintained that his administration will continue to take the welfare of soldiers very seriously and always implement measures that will boost their morale.

Aside the newly commissioned buildings, another set of 6 blocks of 30 flats each, were also renovated and have been occupied by soldiers and their families. Gen Yahaya also inspected 20 Vehicles refurbished by the Division for onward deployment into ongoing operations.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of keys to beneficiaries of the new blocks of accommodation by the COAS.

