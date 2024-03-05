Army chief cautions soldiers against rights violations

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugboh, has cautioned soldiers against rights violations in their dealings with civilians.

Ugboh said on Tuesday during a workshop on human rights organised for soldiers of 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, that the world has evolved and it was no longer acceptable for “soldiers in uniforms to do and undo”.

He said that those who joined the army with the intent to victimise civilians should shed the idea, because doing so would land them in trouble.

The army chief said that the lecture was meant to enlighten the soldiers to understand their place and conduct themselves professionally in the larger society.

“For some of you who are old soldiers, there was a time when being a soldier in uniform was an open license to do and undo, those days are gone and you can only look back to them with nostalgia.

“For the younger soldiers, some of you may have joined the army for the sole purpose of having the power to load it over citizens not in uniform.

“Whatever may have been your idea about what it means to be a soldier, this workshop would help you to better understand your proper place and conduct in relation to the larger society,” he added.

According to him, the workshop is part of the programmes of the Chief of Army Staff to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force.

He added that the proper conduct of Nigerian soldiers within the larger society was necessary to ensure success of military operations.

Ubgoh added that interactions between soldiers and civilians was inevitable hence the need for troops to conduct themselves professionally.

In his welcome address, the Brigade Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Brig:-Gen Emmanuel Egbe, said that the workshop would remind all the participants of their roles while interacting with the civil populace.

He said it would also put them through the importance of adhering to ethical standards in their conducts as soldiers.

Egbe urged the participants to listen attentively, participate actively in the workshop and ask questions to clear their doubts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is `The Proper Conduct of the Nigerian Soldiers within the larger society’. (NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde