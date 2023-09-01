Army Chief arrives Maiduguri on operational tour of North-East

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has arrived Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state on an operational tour to assess the security situation and reinvigorate ongoing Counter terrorism counter insurgency operations being conducted by troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI in the North East Theatre of Operations.

The Army Chief arrived the theatre Thursday night 31 August 2023 and has been briefed by the Theatre Commander Maj Gen Golden Chibuisi on the current security situation of the North East, ongoing operational activities to clear terrorists from their enclaves in the Lake Chad region and the Mandara mountains as well as the challenges of the outfit.

The COAS lauded the troops for the operational successes so far achieved.

He observed that new trends have been noticed in the activities of the terrorists, adding that they are now reverting to abduction for ransome, pillaging for logistics and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive Device ( IED).

He assured that Combat

enablers will be provided to support ongoing operations to further ensure more pronounced stability in the region.

“We will continue to bring you updates as the COAS continues his operational tour of the North East Theatre of Operations,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

