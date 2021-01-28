Army; Change of guard as Buratai hands over to Attahiru

By Chimezie Godfrey

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai says he is leaving a transformed Nigerian Army as he hands over to the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

He made this assertion during the historic Handing and Taking Over Ceremony between him and the incoming Chief of Army Staff, on Thursday at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Buratai expressed gratitude to God, and equally thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the rare privilege to have served as the Chief of Army of Staff.

“I thank the Almighty Allah for a successful service in the Nigerian Army. I thank Mr President for the rare privilege and for a successful retirement as the Chief of Army Staff.

“I appreciate the Directors, Commanders, very senior officers. Am thanking you for your loyalty, trust, discipline and commitment to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and also my humble self while I served in the Nigerian Army.

“I equally appreciate all the troops in various operations both at home and abroad. Very importantly, Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, Operation Sahel Sanity, Operation Safe Haven and so many other operations both at home and abroad.

“Your sacrifices will never be in vain. To our fallen heroes, we pray that the Almighty God will give you perfect peace.

“I am proud of that the Nigerian Army has been transformed into a digital,responsive, and fully apolitical, and coordinated in line our democractic governance.”

Buratai also said that he is proud that the Nigerian Army under his leadership has maintained democracy to respond to the demands of Nigerians.

He said that he is equally proud that his vision for the Nigerian Army has been achieved, which is to have a potentially responsive Nigerian Army that will fulfill its constitutional roles.

“I am glad that today we truly have a professional and responsible Nigerian Army; an Army that has improved in its order of conducts, trainings, operations, innovations, cyber warfare, and cyber security.

“We have improved the Nigerian Army through procurement of modern equipment. We today have special intelligence, and security. Our inter agency cooperation is first class, commanding various operations, such as Operation Crocodile Smile, Ayem Akpatuma, and Operation Sahel Sanity among others.

“With these exercises, the security situation across the country has been slightly stabilized,” he said.

Buratai further stressed that he should be remembered for three key areas which the Nigerian Army has been transformed under his leadership.

According to him, these key areas include, improved professionalism, responsiveness, and ensuring that the Nigerian Army remained apolitical, while it protects the Nigerian democracy.

Speaking at the event, the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru counted it a great privilege to have been the one who has taken the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian Army from the outgoing Chief of Army Staff.

He thanked President Buhari and Nigerians for the confidence reposed on him, as he promised not to let them down.